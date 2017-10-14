Astros ready to take on Yankees in ACLS Game 2

Ken Giles #53 of the Houston Astros celebrates their 2 to 1 win over the New York Yankees during game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With one win down, the Houston Astros will take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Championship series Saturday afternoon. Longtime fans and even new ones are pretty pumped up.

Dallas Keuchel struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings to help Houston to a 2-1 victory on Friday night in the opener.

"I think it's just pitch execution, and it's just been there more times than it hasn't against the Yankees," Keuchel said.

Justin Verlander is scheduled to make his 18th playoff start on Saturday. Verlander got the win in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Red Sox and picked up win No. 2 of this postseason when he made his first career relief appearance in Game 4. He's 9-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 115 strikeouts in his postseason career.

Luis Severino will make his third start of this postseason on Saturday. Severino yielded three runs and four hits in seven innings of a win in Game 4 of the ALDS to bounce back after allowing three runs and getting just one out in the wild-card game.

"I feel good, I feel confident in myself," he said. "I knew that that first start I did, that wasn't me, and I made adjustments. That's how we do it; we make adjustments and the second start I put in place those adjustments and did good."

Although it wasn't a high scoring game yesterday, there was still plenty of cheering in the juice box which will continue today. Fans of all ages will pack Minute Maid hoping to watch the Astros "Earn History and a trip to the World Series.

This has been a long time coming, but die-hard fans believe this is the year the Astros to go all the way.

