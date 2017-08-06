Houston Astros players celebrate after a walk off win against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON (AP) - Juan Centeno hit an RBI single with two outs that capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning, lifting the Houston Astros over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 Sunday.



Jose Altuve singled off All-Star closer Roberto Osuna (3-3) to begin the Houston ninth and one-out singles by Yuli Gurriel and Marwin Gonzalez loaded the bases. Carlos Beltran grounded into a forceout that scored a run, and Alex Bregman hit a tying, two-run triple.



Centeno followed with a liner over the head of leaping first baseman Justin Smoak and into shallow right field to win it for the AL West leaders.



Nori Aoki had a two-run homer, his first hit since being traded from Houston to Toronto last Monday, during a four-run seventh that gave the Blue Jays a 6-3 lead.



Francis Martes (4-1) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Osuna allowed five hits and four runs while getting only two outs for his seventh blown save this season.

Photos: Astros rally for 4 in 9th, beat Blue Jays 7-6 on Centeno hit

© 2017 Associated Press