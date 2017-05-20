Astros place Keuchel on disabled list with pinched nerve in neck

Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees during the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros have placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck.

Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, has brushed off a tough 2016 season by opening this year 7-0 with a 1.84 ERA to help the Astros to the best record in the majors. The left-hander has the lowest ERA in the majors and his wins are the most in the AL and tied for most overall.

The move is retroactive to May 17, which means he might only miss one start.

To take his place on the roster the Astros recalled left-hander Ashur Tolliver from Triple-A Fresno. He has a 2.70 ERA in 10 relief appearances for the Grizzlies this season.

© 2017 Associated Press