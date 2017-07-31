Astros pitcher McCullers placed on DL

HOUSTON - Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to back discomfort.
The Astros recalled A.J. Reed and right-hander Michael Feliz as a result. Reed will take the spot of Norichika Aoki, who was traded Monday to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for left-hander Francisco Liriano.
McCullers Jr. went five innings in his last start Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. He gave up five runs on eight hits and four walks.
McCullers Jr. went on the DL last month with back issues. Outfielder George Springer was placed on the disabled list last week with a quad injury, and shortstop Carlos Correa was put on the DL July 18 after tearing a ligament in his left thumb.
