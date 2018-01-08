KHOU
Astros' owner says team 'actively pursuing high-end starter,' and it could be Cole

R.J. Anderson / CBS Sports , KHOU 1:13 PM. CST January 08, 2018

Earlier in the offseason, we highlighted a rumor that the Houston Astros were considering pursuit of a top-flight starter. On Monday, Astros owner Jim Crane confirmed that interest.

Here's Crane discussing the Astros' offseason at City Hall as part of the club's World Series trophy tour, courtesy of MLB.com's Alyson Footer:

There are reports they've been in talks with Pirates starter Gerrit Cole.

