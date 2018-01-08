Astros' owner says team 'actively pursuing high-end starter,' and it could be Cole

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane looks on during batting practice before game six of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

Earlier in the offseason, we highlighted a rumor that the Houston Astros were considering pursuit of a top-flight starter. On Monday, Astros owner Jim Crane confirmed that interest.

Here's Crane discussing the Astros' offseason at City Hall as part of the club's World Series trophy tour, courtesy of MLB.com's Alyson Footer:

Astros owner Jim Crane: Astros are “actively pursuing a high end starter.” pic.twitter.com/plApE8uPkW — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) January 8, 2018

There are reports they've been in talks with Pirates starter Gerrit Cole.

