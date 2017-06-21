Astros' Orbit lobbies for All-Star Game votes at city council

HOUSTON - Wednesday’s Houston City Council meeting had a special visitor from the best team in baseball.
Houston Astros mascot Orbit stopped by, and he wasn’t there just for fun. Orbit held up a sign that read, “WE NEED YOUR HELP!” seeking voters for the MLB All-Star Game.
Thanks to Mayor @SylvesterTurner and the rest of the city council for allowing me to "speak" during my campaign stop! #VoteAstros pic.twitter.com/fLOdb4GQZg— Houston Astros Orbit (@OrbitAstros) June 21, 2017
We had a special guest at Council today. Our own @astros @OrbitAstros addressed & lobbied everyone to #VoteAstros. https://t.co/Yus6Adbbzm pic.twitter.com/a6rkrk1q56— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 21, 2017
Right now, the Astros are holding down three starting spots: Jose Altuve at second base, Carlos Correa at shortstop and George Springer in the outfield.
To vote for All-Star Game starters, tap/click here.
