KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Astros' Orbit lobbies for All-Star Game votes at city council

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:43 PM. CDT June 21, 2017

HOUSTON - Wednesday’s Houston City Council meeting had a special visitor from the best team in baseball.

Houston Astros mascot Orbit stopped by, and he wasn’t there just for fun. Orbit held up a sign that read, “WE NEED YOUR HELP!” seeking voters for the MLB All-Star Game.

Right now, the Astros are holding down three starting spots: Jose Altuve at second base, Carlos Correa at shortstop and George Springer in the outfield.

To vote for All-Star Game starters, tap/click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories