Astros' Orbit lobbies for All-Star Game votes at city council

HOUSTON - Wednesday’s Houston City Council meeting had a special visitor from the best team in baseball.

Houston Astros mascot Orbit stopped by, and he wasn’t there just for fun. Orbit held up a sign that read, “WE NEED YOUR HELP!” seeking voters for the MLB All-Star Game.

Thanks to Mayor @SylvesterTurner and the rest of the city council for allowing me to "speak" during my campaign stop! #VoteAstros pic.twitter.com/fLOdb4GQZg — Houston Astros Orbit (@OrbitAstros) June 21, 2017

Right now, the Astros are holding down three starting spots: Jose Altuve at second base, Carlos Correa at shortstop and George Springer in the outfield.

To vote for All-Star Game starters, tap/click here.

