Astros nail Ellsbury, stop Yankees 3-2 for 4th win in a row

New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury (22) is tagged out trying to score by Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann (16) to end the game during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

NEW YORK (AP) - Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup between teams with the best records in baseball.



Unbeaten Dallas Keuchel (6-0) became the first six-game winner in the majors, helped by a home run from Carlos Correa. The Astros won their fourth in a row and improved to 24-11 - their top mark after 35 games since the franchise began playing in 1962.



Ken Giles wound up with his 10th save in 11 tries, saved by Marisnick.



Ellsbury's single with two outs in the ninth inning put runners at the corners, and then the fleet leadoff hitter stole second. Gary Sanchez followed with a sharp RBI single to left and Marisnick, who came into the game in the seventh, fired a strike to catcher Brian McCann to get the sliding Ellsbury.

