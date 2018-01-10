Astros kick off Caravan Tour amid trade rumors

(Photo: Janel Forte, KHOU)

HOUSTON - Prospect pitcher Forrest Whitley seemed optimistic on the first leg of the Astros Caravan tour, despite rumors of a possible trade.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been paying pretty close attention to it," said Whitley. "It’s got me on my toes, but you know it’s out of my control it’s up to Jeff that’s up to people pretty high up in the Astros."

The 6 feet 7 inches tall right hander isn’t officially on the team, but the Astros invited him to join pitcher Brady Rodgers as the franchise travels around southeast Houston getting folks pumped for the upcoming season.

“It’s awesome, it’s very flattering,” said Whitley.

First stop: Houston Fire Station #62.

The duo checked out the facility, even getting a little bit of action as a call came in while learning the ins and outs of one of the engines.



The pair also spent some time chatting with the staff about challenges they’ll face trying to have a two peat, including Rodgers bouncing back from Tommy John’s surgery for ligament repairs.

“I feel like I could be ready for opening day, but obviously I need to take my time in the rehab process,” Rodgers said.

The tour stop was twofold. Not only did it generate excitement for the upcoming season, but it also was part of the team’s Adopt-a-Fire Station program.

Coincidentally, Rodgers' jersey number is also 62 like the station, so they ended by presenting the captain with a framed one.

The tour continues throughout the week making stops not only in Houston, but also Austin, Beaumont, Corpus Christi and San Antonio. It ends with Fan Fest Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Minute Made Park.



