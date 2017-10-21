Astros' Justin Verlander named ALCS MVP after 2 dominant starts

Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) holds the MVP trophy after game seven of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

The Astros are the American League pennant winner, thanks in part to a 4-0 (box score) Game 7 ALCS win over the Yankees on Saturday night. Among the post-game housekeeping items is naming an MVP and MLB has done so, with starting pitcher Justin Verlander taking the honors.

In two starts in the series, Verlander was 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 16 innings. He threw a complete game in Game 2 and got the win thanks to a walk-off double from Carlos Correa. Then, with the Astros' backs against the wall in Game 6, trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, Verlander dominated the Yankees for seven scoreless innings.

Though the Astros had a few other players worthy of praise in this series, there was really only one choice for MVP. We don't get to see voting totals on the LCS MVP choices, but it should've been unanimous here.

Tap here to read more on CBSSports.com.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.