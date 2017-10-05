Astros' Jose Altuve ties MLB postseason record with three home runs in Game 1 of ALDS

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game one of the 2017 ALDS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

HOUSTON -- Jose Altuve tied an MLB postseason record on Thursday by hitting three home runs in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park.

Related: Altuve hit 3 homers, Astros beat Red Sox 8-2 in ALDS opener

Altuve's first blast of the day came in the bottom of the first inning off Boston ace Chris Sale, putting the Astros out to an early 2-0 lead. He tacked on a second off Sale in the fifth, then capped his day with a thunderous shot off reliever Austin Maddox in the bottom of the seventh.

The diminutive second baseman became the 9th player in Major League history to hit three home runs in a postseason game and the first to do so since Pablo Sandoval did it for the Giants in Game 1 of the 2012 World Series.

Altuve is widely considered the favorite to win the 2017 AL MVP Award after hitting .346 with a .957 OPS and 32 stolen bases in the regular season.

Photos: Astros beat Red Sox 8-2 in ALDS opener

© 2017 USATODAY.COM