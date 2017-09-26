Astros Foundation to transport more than 240K pounds of supplies to Puerto Rico

A view of the Houston Astros logo on a Majestic Athletic jersey at JetBlue Park. The Astros won 6-2. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

HOUSTON - The Astros Foundation plans to transport more than 240,000 pounds of supplies to aid Puerto Rico relief efforts following Hurricane Maria.

The organization is partnering with Crane Worldwide, FedEx and the Houston Mayor’s Office to provide donations of water, clothing and diapers scheduled to arrive in Puerto Rico Wednesday.

“The devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, Hurricane Harvey in Houston and Hurricane Irma in Florida has been profound and we want to help as quickly and meaningfully as we can,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a statement. “We are grateful to our partners at FedEx and the Mayor’s Office for their support in this effort, because Houston knows the importance of an immediate response in a time of crisis.”

The Astros said they are proud to support their Puerto Rican players and coaches, including outfielder Carlos Beltrán, shortstop Carlos Correa, catcher Juan Centeno, bench coach Alex Cora and translator Alex Cintrón.

© 2017 KHOU-TV