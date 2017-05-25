Astros foundation steps up for teen waiting for transplant

Kayla Aubry and her dad, Scott, were able to meet Astros players and watch a game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday evening. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON – Kayla Aubry is 15-years-old, loves baseball, purple hair and compliments from Houston Astros’ star second baseman, Jose Altuve.

“I like (your hair),” Altuve told the teen on Thursday.

“(Purple hair) would bring out your eyes,” Kayla replied. “You should try it.”

Altuve, several of his teammates and the Astros Foundation gave Kayla a custom jersey, access to players during batting practice, a signed baseball and premium padded seats to see her hometown Detroit Tigers in person for the first time in years.

Though, deep down, she stared at a full count: one collapsed lung and another failing due to cystic fibrosis.

Doctors gave her five months to live unless she gets a double-lung transplant.

“If you block it out, if you block out the part that you’re pretty much waiting to be told you’re going to live, then it’s okay,” the teen said. “When you think about it and the longer you think about it, you just kind of get depressed.”

She used to dance and ride horses but these days with grueling two-hour breathing treatments, Kayla spends most of her time in a hotel room.

Her dad, Scott, quit job and sold their home in Michigan to keep Kayla at Texas Children’s Hospital where surgeons handle more treatments than anyone in the region.

The Aubrys must stay within 30 miles of the hospital and carry a pager.

If, and when, the device goes off, she will need surgery within an hour. They have been waiting seven months.

“It’s really tough to just block everything out,” Scott Aubry said. “You know, (there are) a lot of restless nights and I hardly sleep.”

That is where Olivia Gray stepped in.

Through the Ronald McDonald House, Gray met and bonded with Kayla. She learned about Kayla's love for baseball and desire to see the Tigers play.

So, Gray’s father, Rod, reached out to the Astros Foundation who scored the teen tickets to the one of the Tigers’ games against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

It is safely within range of the hospital.

“We have the platform to do lots of things for many,” said Twila Carter, executive director of the Astros Foundation. “Certainly she came in a Tigers fan but I think she’s going to leave an Astros fan.”

The teen would prefer to leave for surgery, but being able to enjoy her favorite distraction left her speechless.



© 2017 KHOU-TV