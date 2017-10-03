Astros fans encouraged to 'Orange Out Houston' for playoffs

Astros fans are encouraged to rock their favorite orange gear Thursday and Friday to Orange Out Houston for Games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series. (Astros photo))

HOUSTON - Astros fans are encouraged to rock their favorite orange gear Thursday and Friday to Orange Out Houston for Games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series.

Along with the fans, the Astros are asking local businesses, schools, community leaders and organizations to help Orange Out Houston by displaying Astros pride this week.

Astros fans are encouraged to post photos of what they are doing to Orange Out Houston with the hashtag #EarnHistory for the chance to win exciting prizes including Astros Postseason apparel, promo packs, signed memorabilia and Astros Postseason tickets.





Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane, Astros pitcher Joe Musgrove, mascot Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will join Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on the steps of City Hall Wednesday at noon to help kick off the Astros postseason celebration on.

The Astros are making their second playoff appearance in the past three years in what promises to be an exciting matchup against the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-five AL Division Series. The Astros took the season series from the Red Sox, going 4-3 in their seven meetings.

