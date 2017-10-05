Astros fans ecstatic after ALDS Game 1 win vs. Red Sox

Some fans at the team’s playoff opener against Boston Thursday could not help themselves from talking about their hopes for an Astros World Series title. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Is it too soon to talk about the Astros winning the World Series? Some fans at the team’s playoff opener against Boston Thursday could not help themselves.

As the eighth inning began with the Astros leading 8-2, thanks in no small part to Jose Altuve’s three home runs, fans near section 116 launched championship dreams.

“Our chances are unrivaled,” said Scott Spears, an Astros fan. “No one can beat this team. We have the best pitching, the best hitting. We (have) Altuve. We got it going on.”

One fan named Polly, who calls herself “Miss Psychic Texas,” feels it, too.

“I’m going to say three (games to) zero, the Astros win the series,” she said.

“It’s destiny,” said Eddie Flores, another Astros fan. “It’s our time, and it is now.”

“You look at what happened when hurricanes hit other cities like New Orleans,” said Chris Newton, another fan. “What happened? New Orleans won the NFL championship right. What happened to Houston? Why we ain’t as good as they are? We (are) Houston Strong, baby.”

Stephanie Alanis brought her 4-year-old son Zander to escape stress at home.

“Our house got flooded (during Hurricane Harvey),” Alanis said. “So we really needed this win. I was like we need a break cleaning. We need a break from all of this cleanup. So I’m so happy. I’m so glad we took this break. It just made me feel proud. It gave me a new sense of hope.”

They feel it’s reason to think Game 2 will be just as much fun.

