Astros' Correa named AL Player of the Week

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) makes a play on a ground ball during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Houston Astros All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa has been named the American League Player of the Week, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

The award, which is for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, is Correa’s third Player of the Week honor for his career.

Correa hit .520 for the week with four doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and a 1.611 OPS in six games. He led the AL in batting average, hits and RBI that week. He also ranked second in the AL in OPS, tied for second in doubles and tied for third in homers.

Correa is the first player in franchise history to record three straight games with at least three hits and three RBI.

Correa and the Astros will face the Boston Red Sox Thursday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

