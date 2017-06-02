Astros' Correa, McCullers earn monthly AL awards for May

Infielder Carlos Correa was named AL Player of the Month for May, and pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was named AL Pitcher of the Month. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - After a successful May for the Houston Astros, two players earned American League monthly awards, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

Infielder Carlos Correa was named AL Player of the Month for May, and pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was named AL Pitcher of the Month. It is the first time in franchise history Houston has had Player and Pitcher of the Month awards in the same month.

Correa batted .386 in May, recording eight doubles, seven home runs, 26 RBI and a 1.130 OPS in 26 games while leading the AL in batting average and RBI. He also had multiple hits in 14 of his 26 games, including five consecutive games from May 25 to May 29, which is the longest such streak thus far in his career.

McCullers posted a 4-0 record in six starts in May with a 0.99 ERA, 37 strikeouts and slowed 21 hits for a .164 opponent batting average. Among AL pitchers, he led in ERA, tied for second in wins, third in opponent batting average and tied for fifth in strikeouts.

Additionally, McCullers pitched 22 scoreless innings from May 6 to May 23 and did not allow an earned run in four consecutive starts over the same period.

The Player and Pitcher of the Month awards are the first for Correa and McCullers, respectively.

© 2017 KHOU-TV