Astros Championship Trophy Tour kicks off on Monday

Nov 3, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) holds up the championship trophy during the World Series championship parade and rally at Houston City Hall. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON — The Astros announced today that the Astros Championship Trophy Tour presented by Mattress Firm will kick off on Monday, Jan. 8.

The tour begins at Houston’s City Hall, located at 901 Bagby St. in downtown at 10 a.m. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan and Mattress Firm President and CEO Ken Murphy will be on-hand to celebrate the launch of the tour.

The Astros Championship Trophy Tour gives fans the chance to relive the magic of the Astros 2017 World Series run with the Commissioner’s Trophy as it makes over 100 stops throughout Texas and surrounding areas. Fans are invited to take photos with the Commissioner’s Trophy thanks to the generous support of Mattress Firm.

The Astros Championship Trophy Tour will make its first major public stop at Mattress Firm Meyerland on Monday, Jan. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its 8705 S. West Loop location in Houston. This marks one of the first major opportunities fans will have to visit and take photos with the Commissioner’s Trophy.

“Mattress Firm is thrilled to support the Astros Championship Trophy Tour and bring the excitement of our first World Championship to the fans,” said Murphy. “We look forward to seeing Astros fans throughout our home region celebrate this historic achievement with the Commissioner’s Trophy.”

“Bringing the first World Series Championship to Houston has been an incredible source of pride for the entire Astros organization,” said Ryan. “We look forward to making the Commissioner’s Trophy available to Astros fans and reliving that historic experience.”

The Astros Championship Trophy Tour will also coincide with Astros FanFest on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Minute Maid Park.

For more information and a list of current Astros Championship Trophy Tour public stops, please visit www.astros.com/trophytour. Information will be updated continually throughout the year, so fans are encouraged to check the website regularly.

Monday, Jan. 8 Mattress Firm 8705 S. West Loop #500 Houston, Texas 77096 6:00pm - 7:00pm Wednesday, Jan. 10 Academy Sports + Outdoors 5400 Brodie Ln Sunset Valley, TX 78745 5:00pm - 6:00pm Thursday, Jan. 11 Academy Sports + Outdoors 7523 N.W. Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78245 5:00pm - 6:00pm Saturday, Jan. 27 Sam Houston Race Park 7575 North Sam Houston Parkway W Houston, TX 77064 6:30pm - 8:30pm

