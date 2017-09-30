Astros' Carlos Beltran donates $1 million for Puerto Rico relief, starts fundraiser

HOUSTON - OCTOBER 16: Carlos Beltran #15 of the Houston Astros smiles in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in eighth inning of Game 3 of National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2004 Major League Baseball Playoffs on October 16, 2004 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo By Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2004 Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran kicked off his Puerto Rico fundraiser with a personal donation of $1,000,000 for hurricane relief.

Beltran, 40, was born in Manatí, Puerto Rico.

On his fundraiser he and his family write:

The devastation that Hurricane Maria has brought to Puerto Rico is unimaginable, leaving the island without power for the indefinite future. Many of us are still praying and waiting to hear from our loved ones to just know they are ok.

We will be raising funds for the Fundacion Carlos Beltran so we can personally insure that all funds go where they will be needed the most to help when the water receeds.

Any donation, large or small, is greatly appreciated and will help the people who need it the most.

We are personally kicking the efforts off with a $1,000,000 donation.

Carlos, Jessica, Ivana, Kiara & Evan