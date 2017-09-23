Astros' Beltran, Puerto Rican players across MLB help after Hurricane Maria

Jul 29, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran (15) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. (Photo: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports, Rick Osentoski)

HOUSTON (AP) — It's been three days since Hurricane Maria destroyed Puerto Rico and Carlos Beltran still hasn't been able to get in touch with his parents who live there.

While the Houston Astros designated hitter plays with a heavy heart and prays that his family is OK in the wake of the massive storm, Beltran and his wife, Jessica, pledged to donate $1 million to relief efforts.

Beltran is one of many Puerto Rican major leaguers — Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor, St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina and Hall of Famer Pudge Rodriguez, among them — who are searching for ways to help their torn island.

"It's something that needed to be done," Beltran said. "I think the only way that I can motivate people to contribute and help my country is by me acting the way I act. Right now our country is suffering from a devastating hurricane ... I just want to help as much as I can."

Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Fund | Created by Carlos & Jessica Beltran https://t.co/H5jA8J7lhF — Carlos Beltran (@carlosbeltran15) September 22, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press