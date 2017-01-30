Astros awarded Cardinals' draft picks over hacking incident

Christopher Correa (St. Louis CBS)

The St. Louis Cardinals have to give the Houston Astros their first two picks in the 2017 Draft after hacking the Astros player and scouting database.

The Astros will get the No. 56 and No. 75 picks since the Cards don’t have a first-round pick.

MLB also ordered the Cardinals to pay the Astros $2 million.

“This unprecedented award by the Commissioner’s Office sends a clear message of the severity of these actions,” the Astros said in a statement. “Our staff has invested a great deal of time in support of the government, legal and league investigations and are pleased to have closure on this issue."

Christopher Correa, who was a baseball operations employee for the Cardinals at the time, is serving a 46-month prison sentence for hacking the Astros system 60 times in 35 days. He was sentenced last July after pleading guilty to five counts of illegal access to a protected computer.

