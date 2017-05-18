Astros after 40 games: Time to talk World Series?

May 17, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) connects for a triple during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell)

HOUSTON - Is it too early to talk World Series?

The Astros, now 29-12, have the best record in baseball, entering Friday's series at Minute Maid Park with Cleveland.

Through 40 games, the Astros had won 70 percent of its games.

Three of the last four teams to also do that won the World Series, according to the Astros and Major League Baseball.

Houston beat Miami 3-0 on Wednesday and have Thursday off.

