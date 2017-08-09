Anderson, Gonzalez lead White Sox to 7-1 rout of Astros

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) hits a 2 RBI home run during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field. Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Caylor Arnold, Caylor Arnold)

CHICAGO (AP) - Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs, Miguel Gonzalez tossed eight strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 7-1 on Wednesday night, their second straight win over the team with the best record in the AL.



Leury Garcia and Yolmer Sanchez each had two-run singles as Chicago won consecutive games for just the second time since last month's All-Star break.



Gonzalez (6-10) allowed one run on five hits to record the 50th win of his career. He bounced back after getting shelled for seven runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings against Boston last Thursday.



Derek Fisher homered leading off the eighth for Houston's only run. George Springer went 1 for 4 in his return from the 10-day disabled list. The Astros have dropped three of four overall and four straight on the road.

