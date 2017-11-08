Altuve wins Player of the Year, AL Most Outstanding Player for 2nd consecutive season

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates after a three-run home run by first baseman Yuli Gurriel in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON - For the second consecutive time, Jose Altuve won both the MLB Player of the Year and the American League Most Outstanding Player as part of the Players Choice Awards.

The Houston Astros’ second baseman became the third player to win the MLB Player of the Year Award in consecutive seasons. He also became the fourth to win the AL Most Outstanding Player Award in consecutive seasons.

Altuve won his third-career and second-consecutive batting title this season and helped lead Houston to its first World Series title in franchise history. For the regular season, Altuve posted a .346 batting average and led the AL in hits with 204, becoming the first player in MLB history to be the outright leader in hits in his league in four consecutive seasons.

Altuve lead the MLB in WAR (8.4) and was among the top 10 AL players in runs (tied for second with 112), on-base percentage (third, .410), stolen bases (third, 32), OPS (third, .957), total bases (fifth, 323), slugging percentage (sixth, .547) and doubles (tied for ninth with 39).

The five-time All-Star is the only Astro to win the MLB Player of the Year award and the first to win multiple Most Outstanding Player awards.

The Players Choice Awards, which have been in existence since 1992, are voted on by MLB players.

© 2017 KHOU-TV