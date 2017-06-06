Altuve takes over as top 2nd baseman in AL All-Star voting

Jun 3, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros star Jose Altuve as the top vote getter among AL second baseman after Major League Baseball released its second update of the American League All-Star voting results Tuesday.

Altuve surpassed Starlin Castro (NYY), who led the initial rankings announced on May 31. Altuve now leads Castro by 219,408 votes, after trailing by 538 votes last week.

Click here to vote.

Carlos Correa also made a significant jump in the standings among shortstops, as he gained 168,678 votes more than Francisco Lindor (CLE) over the week. Correa now ranks second to Lindor, trailing by 180,042 votes. Last week, he trailed by 348,720 votes.

All nine Astros were listed among the leading vote getters in today’s release by Major League Baseball:

Player Pos. Ranking Votes

2B Jose Altuve 1st 998,107

SS Carlos Correa 2nd 662,124

C Brian McCann 3rd 512,077

OF George Springer 7th 413,115

OF Carlos Beltran 8th 370,950

1B Yuli Gurriel 5th 336,117

DH Evan Gattis 5th 326,584

3B Alex Bregman 5th 305,348

OF Josh Reddick 14th 289,942

© 2017 KHOU-TV