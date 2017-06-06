KHOU
Close

Altuve takes over as top 2nd baseman in AL All-Star voting

KHOU.com , KHOU 1:13 PM. CDT June 06, 2017

HOUSTON – Houston Astros star Jose Altuve as the top vote getter among AL second baseman after Major League Baseball released its second update of the American League All-Star voting results Tuesday.

Altuve surpassed Starlin Castro (NYY), who led the initial rankings announced on May 31. Altuve now leads Castro by 219,408 votes, after trailing by 538 votes last week.

Click here to vote.

Carlos Correa also made a significant jump in the standings among shortstops, as he gained 168,678 votes more than Francisco Lindor (CLE) over the week. Correa now ranks second to Lindor, trailing by 180,042 votes. Last week, he trailed by 348,720 votes.

All nine Astros were listed among the leading vote getters in today’s release by Major League Baseball:

Player                                Pos. Ranking              Votes

2B Jose Altuve                    1st                               998,107

SS Carlos Correa                2nd                              662,124

C Brian McCann                 3rd                              512,077

OF George Springer           7th                               413,115

OF Carlos Beltran               8th                               370,950

1B Yuli Gurriel                    5th                               336,117

DH Evan Gattis                   5th                               326,584

3B Alex Bregman               5th                               305,348

OF Josh Reddick                 14th                             289,942

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories