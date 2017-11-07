Altuve, Hinch among finalists for MVP, Manager of the Year

Sep 27, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch (14) talks with second baseman Jose Altuve (27) in the dugout prior to a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Raymond Carlin III, Raymond Carlin III)

With the postseason completed, award season has officially began.

Let the debates begin.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced the top three vote-getters for the MVP, Cy Young and rookie of the year awards on Monday.

The honors will be announced next week on MLB Network. Voting was completed by the end of the regular season.

Award date and finalists (times ET):

Nov. 13

AL rookie of the year (6:15 p.m.)

OF Andrew Benintendi. Red Sox

OF Aaron Judge, Yankees

1B Trey Mancini, Orioles

NL rookie of the year (6:43 p.m.)

1B Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

1B Josh Bell, Pirates

SS Paul DeJong, Cardinals

Nov. 14

NL manager of the year (6:15 p.m)

Bud Black, Rockies

Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks

Dave Roberts, Dodgers

AL manager of the year (6:43 p.m.)

AJ Hinch, Astros

Terry Francona, Indians

Paul Molitor, Twins

Nov. 15

AL Cy Young Award (6:15 p.m.)

RHP Luis Severino, Yankees

LHP Chris Sale, Red Sox

RHP Corey Kluber, Indians

NL Cy Young Award (6:43 p.m.)

LHP Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

RHP Max Scherzer, Nationals

RHP Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

Nov. 16

NL MVP (6:15 p.m.)

1B Paul Goldschmidt. Diamondbacks

OF Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

1B Joey Votto, Reds

AL MVP (6:45 p.m.)

2B Jose Altuve, Astros

OF Aaron Judge, Yankees

2B/3B Jose Ramirez, Indians

