Altuve, Gurriel earn MLB monthly awards for July

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (L) and third baseman Yulieski Gurriel (R)

HOUSTON - Houston Astros Jose Altuve and Yulieski Gurriel both earned monthly honors for the American League, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

Altuve was named AL Player of the Month, and Gurriel was named AL Rookie of the Month – both for the month of July.

Altuve had a historic July hitting .485, the fifth-highest batting average for the month of July in AL history. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, his batting average was also the fifth-highest by an MLB player in any calendar month since 1961. He also had a career-long, 19-game hitting streak from July 2 to July 28 -- the longest streak by an Astro since Hunter Pence’s 23-game streak in the 2011 season.

The second baseman posted 10 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 21 RBI and a 1.251 OPS in 23 games. He led all MLB players in OPS, batting average, hits and on-base percentage and led the AL in slugging percentage.

First baseman Gurriel led all AL rookies in hits with 28, doubles with 9, RBI with 20, slugging percentage (.565) and OPS (.899). He tied for first in runs with 15, second in batting average (.304) and tied for third in home runs with 5. It is the first career monthly award for Gurriel.

