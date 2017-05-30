Altuve, Astros top Twins 7-2 behind strong start from Fiers

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a two run single in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jose Altuve had four hits and two RBIs, Mike Fiers struck out eight over six innings in his bid to retain a spot in Houston's banged-up rotation, and the major league-leading Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.



Alex Bregman homered and drove in two runs, providing further support for Fiers (2-2) in his best of 10 starts this season.



Fiers fell behind 2-0 in the first when Eddie Rosario drew a bases-loaded walk and Byron Buxton followed with an infield single, but Astros hacked their way back against Twins starter Jose Berrios (3-1).



Bregman hit a sacrifice fly in the third, and Berrios loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth. He gave up only one run thanks to a double play.



But in the fifth, Altuve smashed a line drive at third baseman Ehire Adrianza, who missed with a swipe of his glove as the ball landed in left field for a two-run single and a 4-2 Houston lead.

