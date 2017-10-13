ALCS has special meaning for Houston mom

Just being at the ALCS wearing a custom jersey with mom’s name and age in the back while sitting next to her grandson is one of few things easing one Houstonian’s grief. (Photo: KHOU)

Some of Houston's rowdiest and loudest Astros fans showed up to Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in their brightest orange clothes.

Some so excited and expecting an Astros win even wore championship belts with the team's logo.

However, in section 410 so far up you could feel condensation dripping from Minute Maid Park's air conditioning vents, Helen Daley wished her mom, Annie Kolbe, could be there, too.



“I wanted to make a sign to let them know that she’s happy, very happy right now," Daley said of her mom.



Kolbe followed the team from before they were the Astros in 1962 until her death four years ago at age 99. She took her daughter to games most every year, collecting pins and dreaming the Astros would win it all.

At Kolbe's funeral, everyone attending including the pallbearers wore Astros jerseys and sang "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

So just being at the ALCS wearing a custom jersey with mom’s name and age in the back while sitting next to grandson Jacob is one of few things easing Daley’s grief.



“Because I feel like she’s with me and my cousins always say all the aunts and my mother, they’re smiling every time the Astros win and even when they don’t win," Daley said. "It’s just they’re playing ball and they’re having fun and they just love that.”

