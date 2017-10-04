AL Division Series: Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox-- start time, matchups, TV info

Sep 24, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

A look at the best-of-five American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros:

Date: Thursday, 4:08 pm ET

TV: MLB Network

Where: Minute Maid Park

Format: Best-of-five

Schedule: (All times EDT) Game 1, Thursday, at Houston, 4:08 p.m. (MLB); Game 2, Friday, at Houston, 2:05 p.m. (FS1); Game 3, Sunday, at Boston, 2:38 p.m. (FS1); x-Game 4, Monday, Oct. 9, at Boston, TBA (FS1 or MLB); x-Game 5, Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Houston, TBA (FS1 or MLB). x-if necessary.

Season Series: Astros won 4-3.

Projected Lineups:

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia (.293, 7 HRs, 62 RBIs), LF Andrew Benintendi (.271, 20, 90, 20 SBs), RF Mookie Betts (.264, 24, 102, 26 SBs), DH Hanley Ramirez (.242, 23, 62), 1B Mitch Moreland (.246, 22, 79), SS Xander Bogaerts (.273, 10, 62, 32 doubles), CF Jackie Bradley Jr. (.245, 17, 63), 3B Rafael Devers (.284, 10, 30 in 58 games), C Christian Vazquez (.290, 5, 32).

Astros: CF George Springer (.283, 34, 85), RF Josh Reddick (.314, 13, 82, 34 doubles), 2B Jose Altuve (.346, 24, 81, 39 doubles, 32 SBs; 204 hits to lead AL for 4th straight year, won 2nd consecutive batting title and 3rd overall), SS Carlos Correa (.315, 24, 84, 25 doubles), LF Marwin Gonzalez (.303, 23, 90, 34 doubles), 3B Alex Bregman (.284, 19, 71, 39 doubles), DH Evan Gattis (.263, 12, 55) or Carlos Beltran (.231, 14, 51), 1B Yuli Gurriel (.299, 18, 75, 43 doubles), C Brian McCann (.241, 18, 62).

Starting Pitchers:

Red Sox: LH Chris Sale (17-8, 2.90 ERA, led AL with 308 Ks and 214 1/3 IP), LH Drew Pomeranz (17-6, 3.32), RH Rick Porcello (11-17, 4.65), LH Eduardo Rodriguez (6-7, 4.19) or RH Doug Fister (5-9, 4.88).

Astros: RH Justin Verlander (15-8, 3.36 for Detroit and Houston; 5-0, 1.06 in 5 starts with Astros), LH Dallas Keuchel (14-5, 2.90), RH Brad Peacock (13-2, 3.00, career-high wins), RH Charlie Morton (14-7, 3.62).

