AL Division Series: Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox-- start time, matchups, TV info

A look at the best-of-five American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros:
Date: Thursday, 4:08 pm ET
TV: MLB Network
Where: Minute Maid Park
Format: Best-of-five
___
Schedule: (All times EDT) Game 1, Thursday, at Houston, 4:08 p.m. (MLB); Game 2, Friday, at Houston, 2:05 p.m. (FS1); Game 3, Sunday, at Boston, 2:38 p.m. (FS1); x-Game 4, Monday, Oct. 9, at Boston, TBA (FS1 or MLB); x-Game 5, Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Houston, TBA (FS1 or MLB). x-if necessary.
Season Series: Astros won 4-3.
___
Projected Lineups:
Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia (.293, 7 HRs, 62 RBIs), LF Andrew Benintendi (.271, 20, 90, 20 SBs), RF Mookie Betts (.264, 24, 102, 26 SBs), DH Hanley Ramirez (.242, 23, 62), 1B Mitch Moreland (.246, 22, 79), SS Xander Bogaerts (.273, 10, 62, 32 doubles), CF Jackie Bradley Jr. (.245, 17, 63), 3B Rafael Devers (.284, 10, 30 in 58 games), C Christian Vazquez (.290, 5, 32).
___
Starting Pitchers:
Red Sox: LH Chris Sale (17-8, 2.90 ERA, led AL with 308 Ks and 214 1/3 IP), LH Drew Pomeranz (17-6, 3.32), RH Rick Porcello (11-17, 4.65), LH Eduardo Rodriguez (6-7, 4.19) or RH Doug Fister (5-9, 4.88).
Astros: RH Justin Verlander (15-8, 3.36 for Detroit and Houston; 5-0, 1.06 in 5 starts with Astros), LH Dallas Keuchel (14-5, 2.90), RH Brad Peacock (13-2, 3.00, career-high wins), RH Charlie Morton (14-7, 3.62).
