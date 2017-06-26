3 Astros remain as starters in Monday's All-Star voting results

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Bisig, Steven Bisig)

HOUSTON - Major League Baseball released its fifth update of the American League All-Star voting results today, which revealed the same standings as last week’s update, with Jose Altuve leading all second baseman, Carlos Correa leading all shortstops, and George Springer ranking third among outfielders.

This is the final update before All-Stare voting closes on Thursday at 10:59 p.m.

The American League and National League All-Star Teams will be unveiled on Sunday, July 2 at 6 p.m. exclusively on ESPN. Following the announcement of the AL and NL rosters, the Final Vote ballot will be revealed, with fan voting starting immediately.

Altuve and Correa have compiled significant leads in their positions, with Altuve (2,925,041) leading the Yankees Starlin Castro (1,737,446) by over a million votes (+1,187,595), while Correa (2,229,857) checks in over the Indians Francisco Lindor (1,648,532) by over half a million votes (+581,325). Altuve ranks second among all AL players in votes, trailing only outfielder Aaron Judge (3,442,597), and ranks fifth among all players.

For the third straight week, Springer (1,619,385) held at third among all AL outfielders, with his lead over fourth-place Michael Brantley (1,325,473) now checking in at 293,912 votes. Springer put some ground between himself and Brantley this past week, picking up 118,215 votes in the week.

Catcher Brian McCann ranks fourth among all Astros with 1,330,042 votes, and checks in third among AL catchers.

If these results hold, it would mark the first time in franchise history for the Astros to have three All-Star starters elected via the fan vote.

The only other season in which Houston had three starters in an All-Star game came in 2004, when Roger Clemens, center fielder Lance Berkman and second baseman Jeff Kent all started for the National League squad.

Seven Astros were listed among the leading vote getters in today’s release by Major League Baseball:

Player Pos. Ranking Votes

2B Jose Altuve 1st 2,925,041

SS Carlos Correa 1st 2,229,857

OF George Springer 3rd 1,619,385

C Brian McCann 3rd 1,330,042

OF Carlos Beltrán 8th 1,054,503

DH Evan Gattis 5th 885,391

OF Josh Reddick 13th 827,203

