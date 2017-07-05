Aaron Judge hits 29th homer, ties Joe DiMaggio's Yankee rookie record

Aaron Judge has 29 home runs in the Yankees' first 83 games - already equaling the club's rookie record. (Photo: Wendell Cruz, USA TODAY Sports)

Aaron Judge is barely halfway through his first full season as a New York Yankee, and already he's shoulder to shoulder with some of the biggest names in the franchise's storied history.

Wednesday, he joined Joe DiMaggio in the club's record book.

Judge launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning Wednesday, his 29th of the year, tying DiMaggio's Yankee rookie record.

That comes in the Yankees' 83rd game of the season - so yes, the 6-foot-8 right fielder is a virtual shoo-in to pass the Yankee Clipper's mark. He was the American League's leading vote-getter for the All-Star Game, and surely delighted Major League Baseball's central office with his decision to participate in Monday's Home Run Derby.

With four days remaining until then, there's an excellent chance he takes the stage as the undisputed Yankee rookie home run leader.

