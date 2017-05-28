Mike Pence returns home for Indianapolis 500

The Vice President’s limousine motorcade takes Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence for a ride down pit road at Indianapolis Motor Speedway prior to the 101st running of the Indy 500. (Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence received a positive response as he arrived at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday morning, as the under-fire politician tried to remain under the radar on his latest visit to his home state.

While Pence was booed by small sections of the crowd of about 300,000, there also were sustained cheers for the Indiana native, who is battling controversy over allegations of unfilled public record requests during his stint as governor of the state as well as President Trump’s alleged links to Russia.

Pence was accompanied on a lap around the 2.5-mile track by his wife, Karen, who has been to even more Indy 500s than the 30 attended by her husband, and captured attention with a symbolic “checkered flag black and white blouse.”

“It really is the greatest spectacle in racing,” Pence told ESPN. “We travel around… doing our duties, we mention to people that we are from Indiana and we always hear about the Indianapolis 500. It is a global event, to be today to be able to share this moment, to be back home in Indiana, is special.”

“It is such a family affair, a family event,” Karen Pence added, before picking hometown favorite Ed Carpenter to win the race. “It is so exciting when it starts, you can’t explain how exciting it is when it starts.”

Despite initial rumors that Pence would drive the pace car it was quickly made clear that aside from the ceremonial drive he would have no official role at the event. He did not walk the red carpet, or address fans.

His arrival created relatively little disruption, allaying fears that the visit could intensify the heavy traffic that always clogs up the roads around the speedway on race days.

“They landed outside the race track,” Boles added. “The best thing was they flew in. There was a point where they talked about motorcading in which could have been a bigger issue.”

Earlier on Sunday morning, the Pences had touched down on Air Force Two in his hometown of Columbus, Ind., where he was greeted with hugs from his mother, Nancy Pence Fritch, and State Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, before heading to Indianapolis.

As Pence made his way to a suite at the arena an ironic blast sounded over the stadium entertainment system — Rachel Platten’s hit “Fight Song,” which was used as a theme of Hillary Clinton’s doomed election campaign.

Pence’s presence was the talk of the red carpet, where a collection of celebrities paraded before settling into their seats.

“I’m proud of you, man, and I’m proud of what’s going on in America right now,” legendary wrestler Ric Flair said, when asked what he would say to Pence if the pair met Sunday.

“(Are you trying to) get me into trouble?” pace car driver Jeffrey Dean Morgan, an actor on the hit television series The Walking Dead, said when asked the same question. “I don’t know, when does the impeachment start?”

