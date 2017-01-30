Matt Schaub humbled by time with Texans

Matt Schaub meeting with the media on Opening Night at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON - Matt Schaub is back in the city that took a chance on him. It’s a place that might also give him the Super Bowl title he’s been playing his whole career for.

Now a back-up with the Atlanta Falcons, the former Texans quarterback can’t help but smile.

“It’s interesting how it works out, to come back to this city, a place we called home for 7 years and to have a chance at what’s in front of us, it’s awesome,” Schaub said during Monday’s Opening Night event. “I don’t know if it’s quite hit me yet or sunk in yet until months from now but right now, we’re taking it all in.”

Schaub’s love hate relationship with Houston had many more ups than downs. In his 7 years with the Texans, the quarterback put up some incredible numbers for a team that had always struggled on the offensive side.

Schaub arrived in Houston in a trade with the Falcons a gamble that he appreciate the Texans taking.

“When I got the opportunity to come here and be the starting quarterback, it’s what you strive for in this game,” Schaub said. “To have that opportunity, to be on a team like we had with a staff and players that we had, it was what you look for.”

His breakout year was in 2009 when Schaub led the league in passing yards with 4,770 while throwing 29 touchdowns. That season, he replaced Tom Brady in the Pro Bowl and earned MVP honors.

2010 saw much of the same and despite being cut short due to injury, 2011 was also productive.

But 2013 was when it all came crashing down, and it did so in a hurry. Schaub set a record throwing a pick-six in four consecutive games and was benched in Game 7.

It wasn’t the ending that he was hoping for in a place where he saw so much success.

“It’s definitely a shame that’s how it happened,” Schaub said. “You never want to have that type of situation but that’s this game. One minute you think you’re unbeatable and then the next minute, it’s very humbling.”

Nothing seemed to go his way, drawing sharp criticism from the fan base throughout that miserable final campaign. It was a terrible time for him, but looking back, it made him stronger.

“You come out from it, you learn from it, good and bad and you just move on,” Schaub said. “You put things behind you, short term memory on things and you move past it.”

Now, he’s back with no hard feelings for anyone or the Texans organization.

“We had a lot of good years, we had a great run,” Schaub said. “The city is awesome, great fan base. Nothing but positive things and times here.”

Schaub has been with the Falcons since March of 2016.

(© 2017 KHOU)