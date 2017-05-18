KHOU
Marquez's son to fight Thursday night in Houston

Boxer Arturo Marquez, the son of champ Raul Marquez, will fight Thursday night in Houston.

Jason Bristol, KHOU 6:06 AM. CDT May 18, 2017

HOUSTON - Arturo Marquez is ready to carry on the family tradition.

Marquez (6-0-0), son of former world boxing champ Raúl Márquez, will fight Thursday night at the Ballroom Boxing event on The Ballroom at Bayou Place.

Arturo Marquez says he knows it will take plenty of hard work to reach his goal of becoming a world champion, like his father was.

Raul Marquez, now a boxing broadcaster, will be in the audience Thursday watching his son fight.

