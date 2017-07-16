Marin Cilic returns to Wimbledon final after getting emotional

In a bizarre moment at Wimbledon on Sunday, an emotional Marin Cilic looked like he might be done for the day.
Cilic sat in his chair and had a trainer come out after trailing in his Wimbledon final match against Roger Federer, 3-6, 0-3. He appeared to be crying, but it wasn't apparent if he was injured.
Having now lost 8 of last 9 games, Cilic calls trainer to court and is sobbing. Tough to watch...hope he can finish. #Wimbledon— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 16, 2017
You forget athletes are humans with real emotions. The sport of tennis is so hard because you're out there all by yourself.— Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) July 16, 2017
Cilic would go back on court and win the next game to trail 1-3 in the second set. Federer would win the set 6-1.
After the second set during a medical timeout, Cilic had a trainer working on his left foot.
Federer won the match 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
“I gave it my best,” Cilic said after the match. “That’s all I could do.”
Cilic, 28, ranked No. 6 in the world, won the 2014 U.S. Open, his only Grand Slam title.
© 2017 USA TODAY
