KHOU
Close

Manziel signing autographs for money in Houston ahead of Super Bowl

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:38 PM. CST January 10, 2017

Former NFL and Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel will be in Houston during Super Bowl week signing autographs and taking selfies -- for a price.

According to a Facebook post from sports memorabilia store Stadium Signatures, Manziel will be signing autographs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 inside the store at Katy Mills and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at The Woodlands Mall location.

Tickets – which Stadium Signatures say are limited – cost $99 for an autograph, $99 for a professional photo with Manziel and $50 for a selfie.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was cut by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016. He was indicted in April 2016 on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an incident with his ex-girlfriend. Domestic violence charges were dropped last month.

(© 2017 KHOU)

KHOU

Dismissal agreement: Anger management for Manziel

KHOU

Austin bar employee files lawsuit against Johnny Manziel after alleged attack

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories