What makes ‘Mini Mark Cuban,' 18, running AAU team, so special?

Isaiah Martin may be unlike any teenager in the country as the president and founder of Team Future, an AAU basketball program. (Photo: KHOU)

From his position on the court, he's putting the "A" in AAU basketball, as well as B, but not C or Ds.

But what’s truly remarkable about Isaiah Martin is the reason he may be unlike any teenager in the country.

Every coach looks for a kid to run his team. But here, a kid runs the team.

"Are you winning games?” asked KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Jason Bristol.

“I am,” Martin said. “Not I -- but ‘we’ are."

Martin is the president and founder of Team Future, an AAU travel team. He’s the brains behind this squad for 14- and 15-year-olds.

Martin is only 18, making this college student quite possibly the youngest person in the country running an AAU program. In an email, Rachel D’Orazio, the director of marketing/public relations of AAU, says the nationwide organization doesn’t keep such records.

Is it strange for the players to have an 18-year-old running the program?

"No, it feels (like a regular team). Basically, he’s our age,” said player Elijah Elliott.

It’s like having an older brother.

How did Martin convince parents to trust and 18-year-old with their kids?

“It definitely wasn’t easy," Martin said.

But he sure made it look easy, says Laura Dry of League City.

“The very first parent meeting,” she recalled, “he was organized. He had the booklets and the information, and he has his stuff together. And he has a passion for it.”

“A lot of AAU teams, they’re only focused on basketball,” Martin said.

But not this one.

Once you're in the program, you better get with program. Martin's players must maintain and A or B average to play.

And what happens if they don’t?

"They’ll have to sit out a tournament," he said.

And who tells them?

“I do, unfortunately,” Martin said with a laugh.

Martin provides tutors to assist the players. The whole program? It’s all his ideas, per Ronnie Martin, his father.

“One parent told me, ‘He called him a mini-Mark Cuban,’” Ronnie Martin said.

Martin says he’s pre-law and studying business at the University of Houston. His mission here, though, is to host more teams for more kids in more states.

Yes, basketball goals aren’t just for players.

© 2017 KHOU-TV