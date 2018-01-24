Local Special Olympian amazes Harlem Globetrotters

Brendan West, known as “Beebo,” amazed two Globetrotters Wednesday by making a basket with his feet. (Photo: KHOU)

There’s no denying it: the Harlem Globetrotters have incredible skills. But a local Special Olympian is giving them a run for their money.

Brendan West, known as "Beebo," amazed two Globetrotters Wednesday by making a basket with his feet.

“Beebo” was born without arms, but the Deer Park High School student hasn’t let that stop him from getting into basketball.

The Globetrotters shot around with “Beebo” Wednesday and presented him with his own Globetrotters jersey.

If you want to see the Globetrotters in person, they are playing Friday and Saturday at NRG Arena.

