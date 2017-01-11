Lindsey Vonn discloses severity of her injuries while announcing return

Lindsey Vonn looks on prior to the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 24, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images)

In disclosing new details about the severity of her injuries, Lindsey Vonn says she suffered severe nerve damage and that this has been the "hardest recovery" of her career.

Vonn shared details of her injuries on Facebook on Wednesday after announcing earlier that she'd return to the World Cup circuit this week.

In a video on Facebook, Vonn couldn't move her right hand immediately following surgery after her Nov. 10 crash.

"I was very open with all of you regarding the bone fracture in my humerus but what I haven’t mentioned to you is the fact that I also had severe nerve damage," Vonn wrote.

"I have thought about whether I should share this information for a long time. In the end, I have opted to tell you because I feel my journey might also give hope to those with similar injuries."

She's shown on the video doing all kinds of rehab and struggling with simple tasks such as holding a glass of water.

"Today I am still struggling to do simple things like put on my ski glove and do my hair, but I'm at a point where I am comfortable with my hand in most situations," she wrote.

Vonn told Eurosport she's planning to compete at this week's World Cup stop at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria. There's a downhill race Saturday followed by a combined on Sunday. She hasn't raced this season after breaking a bone in her right arm in November.

“Words cannot describe how excited I am to be returning to the slopes this week," she said, according to Eurosport. "It’s been a tough three months with over 300 hours of rehabilitation but being able to go fast and compete again makes all of the hard work with it.

"I am thrilled to make my return at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, a place that I have had incredible success, including breaking the World Cup Downhill win record in front of Annemarie Moser-Pröll last year. I have already missed a few races but hopefully I can overcome that and still make a run at some World Cup titles."

She has documented her recovery for a Eurosport series called 'Chasing History.'

Vonn has 76 World Cup wins and is just 10 shy of the all-time record held by Ingemar Stenmark. Vonn has said she wants to be in top form by the world championships, which begin Feb. 6 in St. Moritz.

Shortly after she suffered her arm injury in November, Vonn was doing one-arm pull-ups in a Snapchat post. She admitted she needed to be more patient with her recovery.

“I got in trouble with those,” Vonn said in an interview with USA TODAY Sports last month. “I was up there and it felt really good. My therapist wasn’t with me. I want to train harder, and work harder. It feels really good but as (Winninger) stated, the screws and plate could shift, so I should probably not be doing that.

“I know the drill, but I need to exercise a little bit more patience, I suppose. Not my strong suit. But at least it’s my arm and not my leg or knee. I’ve been working with Lindsay (Winninger) for a long time, so she knows me pretty well. Still, if I feel good, I want to do stuff. She’s usually the one who keeps me in check. If she’s not there, I get in trouble.”

USA TODAY Sports