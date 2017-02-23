Lance Armstrong to go to trial in November

Lance Armstrong (Photo: Graham Hughes, AP)

Lance Armstrong has been scheduled to go to trial for his sins in cycling Nov. 6, setting the stage for a courtroom showdown between him and the federal government that still could cost the former cyclist nearly $100 million.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper set the trial date Thursday after failed attempts to settle the case and years of legal wrangling from both sides.

Now the case of The United States of America vs. Lance Armstrong is headed to a jury in Washington, D.C .

Should the former Tour de France winner and cancer survivor have to pay for his doping and the lies he told about it so many years ago?

The federal government says he should and is suing Armstrong on behalf of the U.S. Postal Service , which paid $32.3 million to sponsor Armstrong’s cycling team from 2000-04. The government says Armstrong was unjustly enriched and that the USPS would not have paid the cycling team if it had known it was violating its sponsorship contract by using banned drugs and blood transfusions to cheat in races.

Under the False Claims Act, it is seeking the return of that money times three: nearly $100 million.

In his defense, Armstrong’s attorneys don’t dispute the doping but say the USPS suffered no damages and instead received far more in value from the sponsorship than the $32.3 million it paid for it. At the time of the sponsorship, Armstrong was at the height of his fame wearing the USPS jersey, helping boost the USPS brand worldwide.

The government sees it differently, saying the sponsorship is worth zero because the USPS bargained for a clean cycling team but didn’t get one. Cooper said last week this issue should be decided by a jury.

“The Court concludes that the monetary amount of the benefits USPS received is not sufficiently quantifiable to keep any reasonable juror from finding that the agency suffered a net loss on the sponsorship, especially if one considers the adverse effect on the Postal Service’s revenues and brand value that may have resulted from the negative publicity surrounding the subsequent investigations of Armstrong’s doping and his widely publicized confession,” Cooper wrote. “Determination of damages must therefore be left to a jury. Accordingly, the Court declines to grant Armstrong summary judgment on damages and will set the case for trial.”

Armstrong confessed to doping in January 2013 after more than a decade of false denials. The government filed suit soon after, joining a case that originally was filed in 2010 by Armstrong’s former teammate, Floyd Landis , who also doped and lied about it but stands to get a cut of the damages as a government whistleblower if the government’s case succeeds.

Armstrong is banned from cycling for life was stripped of all seven of his Tour de France victories in 2012.

Cooper set the trial date Thursday after rejecting Armstrong’s request last week to throw the case out of court in summary judgment. Armstrong’s attorney, John Keker, earlier this week requested that the trial start next year instead. But Cooper responded instead by setting the trial for November in federal court in Washington, D.C.

USA Today Sports