LaDainian Tomlinson headlines 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

San Diego Chargers running back LaDanian Tomlinson looks downfield during 1st half action against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Copyright 2005 Geoff Burke (Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports, (2005) Geoff Burke)

Former San Diego Chargers and New York Jets running back LaDainian Tomlinson headlines a group of three players selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

The full list of 15 modern-era finalists was announced Tuesday night.

Joining Tomlinson in the group of first-year eligible finalists are former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins and Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor. Of the three, Tomlinson, the 2006 MVP and a three-time first-team all-pro selection, likely has the best chance of becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The Hall of Fame’s 2017 class will be voted on and announced on Feb. 4, the day before Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Among the other notable names on the list of finalists are wide receiver Terrell Owens, who reached the same stage last year, Broncos running back Terrell Davis and quarterback Kurt Warner, who played for three teams. Both Davis and Warner are finalists for the third consecutive year.

The full list of finalists: kicker Morten Anderson, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, receiver Isaac Bruce, coach Don Coryell, Davis, Dawkins, guard Alan Faneca, tackle Joe Jacoby, cornerback Ty Law, safety John Lynch, center Kevin Mawae, Owens, Taylor, Tomlinson and Warner.

They join senior finalist Kenny Easley, a safety for the Seattle Seahawks, and two contributors in Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

All finalists need a minimum positive vote of 80% to elected to the class of 2017.

Finalists

* Morten Andersen, Kicker – 1982-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-2000, 2006-07 Atlanta Falcons, 2001 New York Giants, 2002-03 Kansas City Chiefs, 2004 Minnesota Vikings

* Tony Boselli, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars

* Isaac Bruce, Wide Receiver – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

* Don Coryell, Coach – 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers

* Terrell Davis, Running Back – 1995-2001 Denver Broncos

* Brian Dawkins, Safety – 1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos

* Alan Faneca, Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

* Joe Jacoby, Tackle – 1981-1993 Washington Redskins

* Ty Law, Cornerback – 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos

* John Lynch, Free Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

* Kevin Mawae, Center/Guard – 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans

* Terrell Owens, Wide Receiver – 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals

* Jason Taylor, Defensive End – 1997-2007, 2009, 2011 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Washington Redskins, 2010 New York Jets

* LaDainian Tomlinson, Running Back – 2001-09 San Diego Chargers, 2010-11 New York Jets

* Kurt Warner, Quarterback – 1998-2003 St. Louis Rams, 2004 New York Giants, 2005-09 Arizona Cardinals

Senior finalist

* Kenny Easley, Safety – 1981-87 Seattle Seahawks

Contributor finalists

* Jerry Jones, Owner, President & General Manager – 1989-present Dallas Cowboys

* Paul Tagliabue, Commissioner – 1989-2006 National Football League