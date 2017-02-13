Kingsbury taking Texas Tech spring game to Dallas Cowboys facility

Nov 25, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury checks the clock against the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech defeated Baylor 54-35. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael C. Johnson, Michael C. Johnson)

The college football spring game has become more of an event than a true competition over the last several years. Texas Tech is going to be one of the many schools changing up the setting for their spring game, creating a go-to day for the team, fans and recruits.

This spring, the Red Raiders will take advantage of a good relationship with the Dallas Cowboys and break in The Star, the state-of-the-art facility in Frisco.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to be the first college program to host their Spring Game at The Star," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "The facility is immaculate and will provide an incredible experience for our student-athletes. With this being one of our three public scrimmages this spring, we are excited for our fans to be able to watch this team continue to develop."

CBS Sports