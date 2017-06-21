KHOU 11's Matt Musil to host Hoops for Kids summer camps

KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Matt Musil with campers at his 2016 Hoops for Kids basketball camp. (Photo: Matt Musil/KHOU, Custom)

HOUSTON - For the 19th consecutive year, KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Matt Musil is hosting his Hoops for Kids Summer Camp for three sessions in Houston.

These 3-day summer basketball camps are for boys and girls who have completed third- to eighth-grades. The sessions focus on leadership, teambuilding skills and basketball fundamentals. The camp also offers an etiquette station to help improve players’ social skills, as well as a nutrition station.

The camp features former and current professional and college athletes as guest speakers. Past speakers include Rickie Winslow, former University of Houston “Phi Slama Jama” player, Moochie Norris, former Houston Rockets guard, and Reggie Dixon, former Harlem Globetrotter, among others.

The first session is for kids who have completed third- to eighth-grades and will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 28 to June 30 at Northbrook High School. A second session for those who have completed third- to fifth-grades will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 19 to July 21 at Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA.

A third session for players who have completed sixth- to eighth-grades will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19 to July 21 at Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA.

The cost for camp is $25 per child and includes a t-shirt and three days’ worth of lunches. Camps are limited to 80 participants per location, and scholarships are available.

For more information and to register, visit mattmusilcharities.com.

