Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship for his first major title

Justin Thomas has won the PGA Championship, his first major title after shooting a final-round 68 Sunday at Quail Hollow.

Thomas beat Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen by two shots and finished with an 8-under total for the tournament.

Thomas' birdie on the 13th hole gave him a two-shot lead. Thomas celebrated an incredible birdie on the ninth when his ball sat on the lip of the cup for several seconds before dropping in. He tipped his cap as if to thank the golf gods.

The 24-year-old from Louisville has had a terrific season, winning four PGA Tour titles starting with the CIMB Classic in October. He also won back-to-back starts in the SBS Tournament of Champions and Sony Open in January.

Hideki Matsuyama was bidding to become the first Japanese player to win a major. He had three consecutive bogeys on his back nine to fall off the lead. He finished with a 72 and 5 under overall.

Kevin Kisner held a one-shot lead over Matsuyama and Chris Stroud heading into the final round. Kisner bogeyed the final hole to finish with a 74 and 4 under for four rounds.

Rickie Fowler made a late run Sunday shooting a 67 with four consecutive birdies starting on No. 12. He tied with Matsuyama for fifth.

