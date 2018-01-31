Johnny Manziel remains unsigned with CFL's Tiger-Cats as deadline passes

Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 30, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller, 2015 Getty Images)

Embattled quarterback Johnny Manziel's deadline that he set for the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats to sign him came and went Wednesday.

But Manziel and the Tiger Cats seemed to leave the door open for a potential deal.

Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, the former Heisman winner disputed a TSN report that he and the organization were far from reaching a deal. The Tiger-Cats made Manziel an offer earlier this month.

The former Cleveland Browns signal caller just wrote, "Nahhh."

The CFL team said in a statement Wednesday: "While the discussions with Johnny Manziel and his representative have been very cordial and informative, there is nothing imminent and nothing to report. We will continue to do our due diligence and will have no further public comment on the matter as we move forward."

Manziel's agent, Erik Burkhart, helped to set up a firm Jan. 31 deadline for the Tiger-Cats to offer Manziel a contract on par with the salaries of previous quarterbacks that played for the team — in the $500,000 range.

If the Tiger-Cats and Manziel could not reach a deal, Burkhart said "we will turn our focus to several other professional options readily available to us."

Training camp for the CFL doesn’t begin until May. Tiger-Cats coach June Jones has been extremely fond of Manziel's play should he join the team.

“I think he’d be the best player to ever play up here,” Jones said previously. “He can throw it and he can run it like nobody ever has been able to do.”

