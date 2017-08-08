Johnny Manziel: If NFL is out, college coaching job may be plan

Johnny Manziel (Photo: Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports)

With no NFL team calling his name, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel said he’d consider college coaching in pondering his future.

Speaking at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica, Manziel was asked what his next move would be should the door close on an NFL career.

“I’ve had to ask myself that a little bit as of late over the past year,” Manziel said, “but at the same time, I’d want to be involved in sports in some way, whether it’s coaching, whether it’s doing something like that. So I think that’d be my route.”

Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, said his coaching level preference would be “probably college.” The only notable coaching experience he brings to the table came in February, when he was a coach at an Elite 11 quarterback camp.

