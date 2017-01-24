Johnny Manziel deletes Twitter account

NFL players Johnny Manziel and Von Miller attend the match between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor during UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

Embattled Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel deleted his Twitter account after tweeting advice to President Donald Trump.

Manziel tweeted that Mr. Trump should stay away from the notifications section on Twitter and stop responding to his critics. A short time later, Manziel apparently took his own advice and deleted his account.

TMZ reports Manziel deleted his account, saying Twitter has been nothing but a distraction, and he wants to work on bettering himself and his situation.

