HOUSTON - On Monday, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien provided a minor update on the progress of J.J. Watt, saying the defensive end is “ahead of schedule”

“No idea about the time table for the offseason but I can tell you he’s doing well,” O’Brien said. “He’s in there working very hard to get better. He’s been in there every day. You can see him out on the field running, you can see him doing different things in the weight room.”

Watt was sidelined back in September after a second surgery to repair a herniated disk ended his 2016 season. He played in 3 games.

The 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has attended several Texans games towards the end of the season, cheering on his teammates from the sidelines.

The Texans defense, even without his help, was able to finish the season ranked #1 in the NFL.

“I feel like the rest of the league really wrote us off,” defensive end Christian Covington said. “You see the resiliency of this team especially with the way our coaches really emphasized on the concept of a ‘next man up’ mentality.”

Watt is expected to be ready for the 2017 season.

