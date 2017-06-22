Jersey possibly worn by Michael Jordan sells for $273,904

A 1984 Team USA jersey that was believed to have been worn by Michael Jordan sold for $273,904. (Photo: Grey Flannel Auctions)

A Team USA Olympic basketball jersey that could have been worn by Michael Jordan sold Thursday for $273,904 in an auction, according to Grey Flannel Auctions.

Grey Flannel described the No. 9 jersey as being "conclusively photo-matched to the USA Olympic exhibition games, the preliminary Olympic trials and progressively matched to actual medal play." It stated: "We believe this to be the only red color-way uniform that Jordan wore for this historic gold-medal run."

The price for the jersey was the most-ever, according to ESPN.

Less than two weeks ago, Jordan's game-worn Converse sneakers from Team USA's gold-medal game against Spain during the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics were auctioned off for $190,373.

