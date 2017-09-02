Jerry Jones calls in to Cowboys telethon, donates $1M to Harvey relief

Dallas Cowboys telethon

The Dallas Cowboys raised $2.3 million for the Salvation Army’s Hurricane Harvey relief in a telethon at AT&T Stadium Thursday night.

Cowboys players manned the phones set up on the field for the telethon, which took the place of the Cowboys’ final preseason game first scheduled to be played in Houston before being relocated to Arlington and eventually canceled.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant took the call that logged the biggest donation of the night -- from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Hear the call below or here.

“How many million-dollar contributions have you had tonight?” Jones asked.

“I haven’t had one of those,” Bryant said.

“You’ve got one now,” Jones responded before delivering a serious message about the good the team was doing for the victims of the devastation in southeast Texas.

“We’re having a little fun here, but we all know that a lot of people aren’t having any fun right now. It’s wonderful that you’re pitching in, and your teammates are pitching in,” Jones said.

“One of the things I never thought when I got involved with the Cowboys was that all this visibility and all these fans we’ve got all over the country can kick in and when somebody needs something you guys and others like you will help get it to them.”

Pretty neat moment!



Jerry Jones calling into the telethon, @DezBryant answered to receive his $1 million donation. #Cowboys4Texas pic.twitter.com/ewaU6m4m87 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 1, 2017

Before the telethon, the Cowboys packed $500,000 in apparel into boxes to be shipped to Harvey victims.

The preseason game scheduled for Thursday was canceled when the Texans got an opportunity to go home and be with their families and the Houston community.

The Texans spent four days in North Texas after flying here from New Orleans the day before Harvey moved over Houston. The Texans practiced at The Star in Frisco Monday and Tuesday.

“I can’t say enough about how cooperative, how impressed I’ve just been with the Jones family and the entire Cowboys organization,” Texans general manager Rick Smith said Wednesday. “The way that they have cooperated with us and helped us — I can’t extend more gratitude to the Joneses and the Cowboys organization and how much we appreciate that.”

Texans star J.J. Watt’s own fundraising campaign had eclipsed $14 million as of Friday morning.

